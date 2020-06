More thunderstorms for Northern Virginia this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! A WEAKENING STORM WILL CONTINUE TO MEANDER NEAR THE AREA HELPING TO SPARK SCATTERED TO ISOLATED SHOWER ACTIVITY EARLY THIS EVENING. RAIN CHANCES DECREASE OVERNIGHT WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF SOME PATCHY FOG. LOW TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 50S AND UPPER 60S. TO START THE WEEKEND, ONCE AGAIN, IT APPEARS THAT WE COULD GET ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS AND STORMS, ESPECIALLY DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING, AS THE WEAKENING STORM SHIFTS OVERHEAD. AGAIN, ACTIVITY WANES SATURDAY NIGHT WITH LOWS HOLDING IN THE UPPER 50S AND LOW 60S. ON FATHER’S DAY THE STORM SYSTEM WILL CONTINUE TO WEAKEN AS IT MOVES EAST. THERE IS A SLIGHT CHANCE OF AFTERNOON/EVENING SHOWERS, BUT THERE BE MANY DRY HOURS FOR DAD. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE UPPER 70S AND MID-80S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 70S AROUND THE BELTWAY.

UNSETTLED WEATHER WILL BE WITH US FOR MUCH OF NEXT WEEK, BEFORE A COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH OUR REGION LATE IN THE WEEK. THAT PUTS OUR AREA IN A MORE SUMMERLIKE PATTERN, WITH DAILY POTENTIAL FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, THROUGH THURSDAY. BY FRIDAY, WE LOOK TO BE SLIGHTLY COOLER AND DRIER, WITH DAYTIME TEMPERATURES DOWN INTO THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS, THEN PATCHY FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS FROM 58 – 70 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

FATHER’S DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S AND LOWER 90S.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, COOLER AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS AROUND THE UPPER 80S.

