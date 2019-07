More sunshine than clouds coming back to Northern Virginia Thursday

Northern Virginia continues to see dry weather on Thursday

GOOD WEDNESDAY! A FEW POP-UP SHOWERS DEVELOPED IN THE AFTERNOON, DUE TO SOME ENERGY ALOFT, BUT OTHERWISE, MOST AREAS REMAIN DRY, COOLER AND LESS HUMID. SKY CONDITIONS WILL CLEAR OVERNIGHT, WHERE THERE WAS SOME SHOWER ACTIVITY SOME PATCHY FOG MAY DEVELOP. TONIGHT, LOWS WILL DROP INTO THE 60S.

THURSDAY AND FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK, HIGH-PRESSURE TO OUR NORTH AND WEST, WILL BUILD ACROSS THE AREA, KEEPING US SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY, LESS HUMID AND SLIGHTLY COOLER THAN NORMAL. NORMAL THIS TIME OF YEAR IS IN THE UPPER 80S. HIGH-PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND, BUT OUR WIND DIRECTION WILL SHIFT FROM NORTH TO SOUTH, THEREBY OUR TEMPERATURES TO CLIMB TO ABOVE NORMAL READINGS AND OUR HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL START TO CREEP BACK UP. BY THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK, ANOTHER FRONT WILL APPROACH THE REGION, WHICH WOULD BRING RAIN AND POSSIBLE STORMS BACK TO THE AREA.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: EARLY SHOWER, THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS: 60-69. NORTH WINDS 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND PLEASANT. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND MORE HUMID. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO NEAR 90.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND MORE HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO AROUND 90.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!