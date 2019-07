More storms on the 4th of July

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — IF YOU FEEL LIKE YOU’RE HAVING A CASE OF DÉJÀ VU, WELL YOU’RE NOT ALONE. THERE HAS BEEN A SLIGHT “CAP” IN THE ATMOSPHERE, WHICH HAS KEPT THE THUNDERSTORMS IN CHECK DURING THE DAY AND GOING INTO THE EVENING. AS A RESULT, THUNDER AND LIGHTNING HAVE BEEN LIMITED AND AS WE GO LATER INTO THE NIGHT OUR CHANCES OF SEEING STORMS DIMINISHES. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL SLOWLY FALL BACK INTO THE UPPER 60’S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 70’S CLOSER TO THE BELTWAY AND THERE MAY EVEN BE SOME PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT, WHERE SHOWERS AND DEVELOPED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

THE JULY 4TH FORECAST CONTINUES TO LOOK UNSETTLED AT TIMES, WITH YET ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SOME SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS VIA A NEARBY SHORTWAVE TROUGH. WHILE THE DAY WON’T BE A COMPLETE WASH-OUT, YOU’LL WANT TO KEEP A VERY CLOSE EYE ON THINGS IF YOU HAVE ANY PLANS TO SEE A FIREWORKS DISPLAY. ALSO HAVE YOUR WDVM APP ON YOUR PHONE, JUST IN CASE A WEATHER WARNING IS ISSUED. WARM TEMPERATURES, HIGH HUMIDITY LEVELS, AND POP-UP SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL ONCE AGAIN BE WITH US AS WE END A SHORTED WORK WEEK. AS FOR THE WEEKEND, A COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO APPROACH THE REGION, BUT PRIOR TO THE FRONT’S PASSAGE, WE’LL HEAVE ANOTHER RATHER HUMID AIR MASS IN PLACE. THIS HUMID AIR WILL LEAD TO ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE STRONG OR SEVERE. BY SUNDAY, A FRONT WILL HAVE MADE MORE PROGRESS TOWARD AND THROUGH THE REGION, PUSHING MOST OF THE UNCOMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES AND STRONGER STORMS FURTHER SOUTH INTO VIRGINIA. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD ACROSS THE NORTHEAST LATER ON SUNDAY INTO MONDAY, HELPING TO PUSH THIS FRONT OUT OF HERE AND POSSIBLY GIVING US A BIT OF A BREAK FROM THIS CONTINUED HOT, HUMID AND STORMY PATTERN.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW LINGERING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY BEFORE MIDNIGHT. LOWS: 68-73. WEST WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, DRY AND LESS HUMID.. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE 80S.

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!