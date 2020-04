More storms expected overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TODAY, A STRONG COLD FRONT HAS PUSHED SOUTH THROUGH THE AREA, BUT A FEW THUNDERSTORMS IN NORTHERN/CENTRAL VIRGINIA COULD BRING SOME DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO THE REGION. ANY THREAT OF THUNDERSTORMS SHOULD CONTINUE TO WANE BY EARLY EVENING AS THE FRONT CONTINUES MOVES FURTHER SOUTH AND COOLER AIR WILL THEN BEGIN TO USHER INTO THE REGION TONIGHT, WITH LOWS REACHING THE MID TO UPPER 30S FOR MOST (LOWER 40S NEAR THE BELTWAY). A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE THROUGH OUR AREA INTO THE AFTERNOON. FORECAST MODELS HAVE HINTED AT THE FORMATION OF A LINE OF STORMS DURING THE EARLY MORNING AND INTO THE MIDDAY AND PROGRESSING EASTWARD THROUGH OUR AREA BY THE EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. THIS LINE HAS THE POTENTIAL FOR STRONG TO DAMAGING WINDS AND ONCE THE FRONT PASSES, GUSTY WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH WITH LOCALLY HIGHER GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE. FRIDAY, BLUSTERY WINDS WILL CONTINUE BUT ALSO BE MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY WITH DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 30S. THERE IS POTENTIAL THAT FROST/FREEZE ADVISORY MAY NEED TO BE ISSUED FOR FRIDAY NIGHT BUT THERE REMAINS A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY AT THIS TIME.

HEADING INTO THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEKEND, SUNSHINE WILL BE ABOUNDING AS A RESULT OF HIGH-PRESSURE PASSING OVERHEAD, BUT SUNDAY ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM LOOKS TO BRING A SOAKING RAIN TO THE REGION. RIGHT NOW THE FIRST HALF OF THE DAY STAYS DRY, WITH SHOWERS BY EVENING. STAY WITH WDVM FOR FURTHER UPDATES ON THE SUNDAY STORM.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 50S.

THURSDAY: MORNING AND MIDDAY THUNDERSHOWERS. TURNING COLDER. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS AND SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH EVENING SHOWERS. COOL DAY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY: EARLY CLOUDS AND SHOWERS THEN LATE CLEARING. CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!