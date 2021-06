More scattered showers, storms, and high heat in the forecast for Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! JUST LIKE MONDAY, ANY THUNDERSTORMS THAT FORM DURING THE AFTERNOON WILL QUICKLY WANE OVERNIGHT, BRINGING ABOUT DRY, WARM, AND HUMID CONDITIONS. PATCHY FOG IS ALSO POSSIBLE AS TEMPERATURES RANGE BETWEEN THE MID-60S TO THE MID-70S. WEDNESDAY AS THE LARGE BERMUDA HIGH OFF THE EAST COAST CONTINUES TO PUMP WARM AND HUMID AIR INTO THE REGION WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOWER 90S AND HIGH HUMIDITY LEVELS, THE THREAT FOR AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE. THE THREAT FOR SEVERE WEATHER WILL ONCE AGAIN BE LIMITED BUT I CAN’T COMPLETELY RULE OUT SOME GUSTY WINDS WITH ANY PARTICULAR STORM CELL. THURSDAY, A BACKDOOR FRONT IS EXPECTED TO DROP INTO OUR REGION AND BECOME THE FOCUS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOOKING AT LONG-RANGE MODELS, IT APPEARS THAT THURSDAY WILL BE THE BEST DAY FOR WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. EXPECT DAYTIME TEMPERATURES THURSDAY TO BE IN THE MID-80S AND LOWER 90S, BUT ON FRIDAY AS MODELS SUGGEST THAT THE FRONT WILL STALL SOMEWHERE OVER CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND LEAD TO A MORE STABLE SHOWERY SITUATION, PLACES NORTH OF THE STALLED FRONT WILL MOST LIKELY BE IN THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S, WHILE IT STILL STAYS STEAMY SOUTH OF THE FRONT.

BY THE START OF THE WEEKEND, THE FRONT WILL SINK FURTHER SOUTH, ALLOWING FOR ANY CHANCE OF SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL TO DECREASE QUITE SUBSTANTIALLY AND RAYS OF SUNSHINE TO PEEK THROUGH THE CLOUDS. SUNDAY STARTS OUT MOSTLY DRY, BUT THERE APPEARS THAT ANOTHER FRONT COULD BRING BACK SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO THE, ESPECIALLY NORTHWEST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR LATE IN THE DAY. MONDAY, WEAK HIGH PRESSURE WILL TRY TO BUILD IN BEHIND THE SUNDAY FRONT, THUS, AN OVERALL DRYING TREND IS EXPECTED.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED T-SHOWER, WARM AND HUMID. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT. LOWS RANGE FROM 69-73 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HOT & HUMID. HIGHS FROM THE MID-80S TO LOWER 90S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED/SCATTERED SHOWERS. SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SOME EARLY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!