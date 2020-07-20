More heat, but showers and storms could provide some relief

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Spotty showers and storms are possible to the south, but most of us will stay dry. Winds: W 10-15 mph, High: 97 (93-100). Heat Index: 100-108

Monday night: Partly cloudy, staying warm and muggy. Winds: Light N, Low: 73 (67-75)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with isolated PM showers and storms. Winds: Light S, High: 96 (90-98), Low: 74 (69-77)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Now that was a sweltering weekend. Hopefully everyone was able to stay as cool as possible yesterday, as highs peaked in the upper 90’s with heat index values well into the triple digits yesterday. Unfortunately, we’re not done with the heat yet as the week starts. Once again, air temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90’s, with plenty of humidity, leading to another area-wide Heat Advisory for the afternoon and evening as heat index values should be from 100-108. We won’t really see any help or relief from rainfall either, as a weakening cold front will be passing through, but the only areas likely to see storms will be in central Virginia. We stay warm and muggy overnight into Tuesday as well.

Going through the Tuesday to Thursday timeframe, we’re still going to stay fairly hot and humid, but there will be some improvement. The main cause of this will be a reinforcing cold front that is slated to arrive on Wednesday. Out ahead of this, a few isolated showers and storms with all of the heat and humidity of the afternoon can’t be ruled out Tuesday. Wednesday the front will actually slide through late, giving us our best chance of showers and storms. Thursday the front is still going to be nearby, providing enough of a trigger for isolated showers and storms once again. Each one of these days will see highs well into the 90’s again, but if enough cloud cover and storm activity lingers over an area, the heat could be limited a good bit locally.

Near the end of the week, the temperatures won’t be as intense thankfully. There is some uncertainty on the amount of showers and storms we could see though, as the front from the middle of the week could either keep moving south with high pressure moving in, or it could stall fairly close by and allow for continued chances for soggy weather. Kept spotty shower and storm chances in for Friday and Saturday for now and will watch how this scenario plays out this week. By next Sunday, another weak system will near, meaning another round of isolated showers and storms.

Stay cool and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson