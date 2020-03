More cloudy and cool weather on the way

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TODAY WE GOT A BREAK FROM THE RAIN, AS AN AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE HAS BUILT INTO THE NORTHEAST, BUT THE DRY WEATHER WILL BE SHORT-LIVED. AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES HAVE TOPPED OUT IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S, WITH A BIT OF SUNSHINE; HOWEVER, ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM WILL RAPIDLY APPROACH THE REGION TONIGHT, BRINGING MORE RAIN TO THE REGION. CURRENT THINKING, BASED ON LATEST FORECAST WEATHER MODELS, IS THAT RAIN TOTALS WILL RANGE BETWEEN A HALF AN INCH TO ONE INCH. TEMPERATURE WISE, THE NEXT 24 HOURS, LOOK TO BE IN THE UPPER 30S TO MID-40S TONIGHT, WHILE WEDNESDAY’S AFTERNOON HIGHS, WITH THE SHOWERS AROUND, LOOK TO STAY IN THE 50S.

ANOTHER WEAK HIGH-PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL BUILD OVER OUR REGION BRIEFLY ON THURSDAY WITH SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S BEFORE WE END THE WEEK ON A MOSTLY CLOUDY NOTE AND SOME SHOWERS. ON FRIDAY, A FRONTAL BOUNDARY LINGERS OVER OUR AREA WITH MORE CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AS THIS BACK AND FORTH, ONE DRY, ONE WET, WEATHER PATTERN REMAINS WITH US. FRIDAY’S STORM SYSTEM WILL TRACK TOWARD OUR AREA FRIDAY INTO FRIDAY NIGHT AND AS IT DOES SO, WILL LIFT A WARM FRONT THROUGH THE AREA ON SATURDAY. THIS WILL ALLOW FOR CONTINUING UNSETTLED WEATHER CONDITIONS INTO SUNDAY. DRIER AND SUNNIER WEATHER IS FORECAST TO START THE WEEK.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS ON THE INCREASE WITH OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 30S AND 40S.

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS EARLY, WITH DECREASING CLOUDS AND OVERNIGHT CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS MOVING AWAY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

TUESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY AND NIGHT!