More clouds to come into Northern Virginia on Monday

This weather pattern is all out ahead of a cold front to affect the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anticipate another beautiful and sunny day across the region, but we do have a few clouds coming off the Atlantic which may roll in, but mainly expect sunshine with a few rolling clouds. Temperatures will be perfect into the upper 70’s and a few low 80’s. Things do start changing on Monday.

Monday will be a transition day. Skies will generally become cloudy as the day progresses into Monday night as a cold front moves through Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers could occur Monday night into Tuesday with another chance during Tuesday.

A few showers will continue into Wednesday. As the front passes, showers will become fewer and fewer. Clouds will begin to roll back on Thursday with mostly sunny skies possible for Friday. Saturday will bring a few extra clouds as we track a few systems to come in for the next work week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few clouds may roll in and out about the region Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s with some in the low 80’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Expect partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few clouds late in the day. There is a slight chance of showers during the overnight. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s with a few in the 80’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few broken clouds about the area. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Look for clouds to clear out to mostly sunny conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: A few clouds will venture back into the region, giving us partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen