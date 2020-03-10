Mainly light rain in Northern Virginia beyond an isolated thundershower

Tuesday will come with rain and a slight chance of a thundershower during the afternoon. After a warm start to your Tuesday, temperatures will rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s today with humid conditions as a system moves through the region. While most of us will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain with these showers, a few locations could see a quarter to a half-inch of rainfall.

We will have a break or two from the rain during the day on Wednesday and Thursday. There is, however, the slightest chance of sprinkles late in the day on Wednesday and Thursday night into Friday. Friday is our next highest chance for precipitation as a cold front moves through the area. This cold front for the end of the week, though, will send temperatures down into the 50’s and 40’s for the weekend. Temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s are around average for this time of year.

Next Sunday and Monday look to have some rain falling for now, but stay tuned for your latest forecast.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers in the morning with a slight chance of a thundershower during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the southwest 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday night: Showers will end before midnight. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: A few broken clouds with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thursday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with showers likely. There may be a thundershower during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday: Anticipate mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen