Mainly dry for Wednesday

There will be a better chance of rain overnight Thursday into your Friday morning commute.

We saw a little bit of sunshine Wednesday morning, but clouds are likely to increase as we head into the late morning and afternoon. We had a cold front move through Tuesday, which will keep our temperatures cooler for Wednesday. The clouds drawing back into the region on Wednesday are a part of the slight stalling of the frontal system after it pushed through the area. Another cold front with just a bit more push will come late Thursday night in through Friday morning. While we expect only mere drizzle out to the west today, a better chance of rain will come as we head to work Friday morning.

The cold front that passes through on Friday will help clear us out for Saturday, but not before a good quarter of an inch of rain. A few locations that see heavier showers could see a quarter to a half-inch of rain. Temperatures for the weekend will return to the average for this time of year.

This brief cooldown will be met with a warm-up as we head into a new work week as highs return into the 50’s and 60’s by Tuesday. We can look to see another chance of rainfall as we head through the first half of your next work week. Stay tuned for the latest on that.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower during the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy skies with an early evening shower. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers to come late into the day and overnight.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen