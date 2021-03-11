Low humidity and gusty winds lead to a fire concern today

Thursday: Variable clouds, warm, and breezy at times. There is a fire concern with low relative humidity and gusty winds, so please take caution. Winds: SW 15-25 mph, High: 76 (73-80)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated light showers late. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, Low: 53 (51-56)

Friday: Cloudy with isolated light showers early, with gradual clearing later on. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 68 (64-71), Low: 39 (37-43)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Despite a weak disturbance trying to push light showers our way overnight, all the dryness has won out once again. After another warm afternoon with just some high clouds around, we’re starting out the morning with temperatures close to typical average high temperatures for this time of year: in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Once again we’ll have variable amounts of high clouds through the day, with breezy southwest winds pushing temperatures up toward record numbers in the upper 70’s. Given all the dryness and how gusty it may be today, a Red Flag Warning is in place as the fire concern is high. Please avoid any outside burning today as things could easily get out of control.

Tonight a cold front finally arrives, but it’s going to have a lot to overcome to produce showers across the area. It will take until late in the overnight most likely, but we’ll eventually see very light, isolated rain showers toward sunrise. Rainfall amounts will be very meager, and some may not see any rain at all before showers end Friday afternoon. The big change will be the temperature change behind the front, as we fall back into the 30’s Saturday morning. Northwest winds will then keep us seasonably cooler over the weekend, with highs in the 50’s Saturday and Sunday under high pressure and partly cloudy skies.

Shortly after we spring those clocks ahead, we’ll be trying to revert back to a little more unsettled weather. Our next best shot at rain comes with a system tracking south of us early next week, but this one will also run into some issues with all the dry air still around. Showers should have a little easier time developing, but with the main part of the storm well to the south, only isolated showers are expected. Given the clouds and likely cooler flow still in place, we are likely to see temperatures cool off a bit more, with 40’s likely to start the week. As rain chances dwindle into St. Patrick’s Day, we’ll make a run back toward 50 degrees under plenty of clouds.

Have a fantastic Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson