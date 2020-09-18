Lots of sunshine this weekend, but certainly chilly at times

Friday: Cloudy and misty early, with gradual clearing through the day. Becoming mostly sunny, with breezy winds expected. Winds: N 15-25 mph, High: 70 (65-73)

Friday night: Clear skies. Winds: N 8-12 mph, Low: 43 (39-46)

Saturday: Sunny skies. Winds: NNE 8-12 mph, High: 65 (62-69), Low: 40 (36-43)

Sunday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

1st Day of Fall: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Generally, this forecast is about as quiet as it’s going to get. The only real active weather is on its way out this morning, as the rain from the remnants of Sally continues to push through our southeastern counties. Most, if not all of this rain should be done by the time we hit sunrise. Most of the viewing area remained dry last night, but with the rain nearby we still have cloudy and misty conditions this morning. The cold front we’ve been mentioning the last few days is making its way through, and so we’ll have gradually clearing skies into the afternoon. With sunshine breaking out, highs will try to reach 70 degrees, but breezy north winds will really be kicking and should push in a lot of colder air. Under clear skies tonight, lows will plummet into the lower 40’s.

Strong Canadian high pressure sets up and then wobbles over the viewing area over the weekend and through the entirety of next week. For Saturday and Sunday, we’ll see the coolest conditions we’re going to get, with highs in the 60’s despite lots of sunshine and lows down into the upper 30’s for the higher elevations and lower 40’s elsewhere. This high shifts east some Monday and into the 1st Day of Fall, pushing temperatures back up by about 5-10 degrees overall.

Into the middle of the week, what is now Hurricane Teddy will be pushing north over the open waters of the Atlantic off the East Coast, and should have enough influence to nudge the high back our direction. Either way, quiet conditions are going to linger, and we’ll continue to warm up, possibly reaching 80 degrees by next Thursday and with lows back in the 50’s.

Have a great Friday and weekend and enjoy the fall-like weather!

Meteorologist Damon Matson