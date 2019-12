Looking to be breezy in Northern Virginia New Year’s Eve Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! IT HAS BEEN A FAIRLY MILD DAY, BUT AS THE COLD FRONT MOVES FURTHER AWAY FROM OUR SHORES, COOLER AIR WILL FILTER INTO THE REGION. TEMPERATURES WILL SLOWLY FALL THROUGH THE NIGHT, THOUGH LOWS WILL REMAIN ABOVE AVERAGE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. AS WE END 2019 AND BEGIN 2020, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD INTO THE REGION KEEPING BOTH TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY DRY AND MORE SEASONABLE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. BY THE END OF THE WEEK, THE DOME OF HIGH-PRESSURE WILL MOVE AWAY AND ALLOW FOR A STORM TO BRING ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SOME RAINFALL. COOLER TEMPERATURES RETURN THIS WEEKEND AND INTO THE EARLY PART OF NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY. LOWS: 34-42. NORTH WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BRISK. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, WITH SHOWERS OVERNIGHT. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY. MILD. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS, THEN CLEARING AND TURNING COLDER. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S EARLY DAY, THEN FALLING THROUGHOUT THE 40S DURING THE DAY.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SOME MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS IN THE MORNING. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!