Localized showers and storms are possible each afternoon

Monday: Mostly sunny with morning fog, then turning partly cloudy with spotty PM mountain showers possible. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 93 (89-96)

Monday night: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and patchy fog possible. Winds: Light S, Low: 71 (68-74)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 94 (90-97), Low: 72 (69-74)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was just about the most typical August weekend weather-wise you could expect, as heat and humidity returned. We still remained extremely dry, though there were some showers and a few storms over the mountains that provided some localized rainfall for some. These same locations are seeing patchy dense fog under clear skies this morning, while everyone is on the mild side of things. It’s a sign of things to come, as the entire week is going to feature plenty of heat and humidity. With no major differences expected, we’ll once again remain dry across almost the entire area, but there could be some spotty shower activity over the mountains. Continued spotty showers, patchy fog, and very mild conditions will continue tonight.

Bermuda high pressure will continue to hold its influence on the forecast the entire week, keeping sweltering conditions around, possibly even making it even hotter by mid-week. All of this built up moisture and energy will help create daily shower and storm chances, though any rain will continue to be very localized with no major features driving these storm chances. Everything being equal, the chances of rainfall will continue to go up with each passing day of heat and humidity. Isolated afternoon showers and storms with highs into the middle 90’s can be expected Tuesday through Thursday, with heat index values pushing Heat Advisory criteria near the end of this time frame.

Our best chance at widespread rain chances will be on Friday, as current trends show a weakening cold front dropping out of the Great Lakes. Given the weakening nature of this front, we won’t necessarily see consistent, steady rain which is certainly what we need given our new drought conditions. Scattered showers and storms will be possible though, and could produce some heavy rainfall. This front could stall out nearby into the weekend, which will keep some minor rain chances around for Saturday. We’ll finally dry out completely with Canadian high pressure arriving by next Sunday. As far as temperatures are concerned, we won’t be nearly as hot behind this front, but we’ll still be in the upper 80’s each afternoon and the 60’s at night through the weekend.

Have a great Monday and stay cool out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson