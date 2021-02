Little leftover precipitation overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT, LEFTOVER SNOW AND RAIN SHOWERS WILL BE WITH US AS ANOTHER ROUND OF PRECIPITATION IS IN THE FORECAST. MOST OF THIS WILL BE VERY LIGHT, WITH ACCUMULATION LESS THAN 2” WHEN IT IS ALL SAID AND DONE. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE NOW IN EFFECT AS LINGERING LIGHT PRECIPITATION WILL COME TO AN END FRIDAY MORNING. TEMPERATURES FRIDAY AFTERNOON WILL RISE INTO THE UPPER 30S FOR MUCH OF THE AREA OUTSIDE OF THE MOUNTAINS, SO SOME MELTING DURING IN THE AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES WILL DROP DRASTICALLY FRIDAY EVENING, AS THE THERMOMETER WILL LIKELY READ TEENS AND 20S AREAWIDE, AS WIND CHILLS, DROP BELOW ZERO ON THE MOUNTAIN TOPS AND IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS ELSEWHERE. OF MAJOR CONCERN IN THE SHORT TERM WILL BE ANY REFREEZE HEADING INTO SATURDAY MORNING AS A RESULT.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY BOTH WILL BE SUNNY, BUT COLDER TEMPERATURES CLOSER TO FREEZING DURING THE DAY AND IN THE TEENS AT NIGHT IS MORE LIKELY SATURDAY. IF YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR AN END TO THIS LONG COLD, SNOWY STRETCH WE’VE BEEN ON, IT LOOKS LIKE WE WILL GET IT NEXT WEEK. TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO MODERATE INTO MONDAY AS THE NEXT STORM ROLLS IN. WHILE SOME WET SNOW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE OVER THE MOUNTAINS, WE’LL GENERALLY SEE RAIN AS HIGHS WILL JUMP INTO THE 40S. WE’LL ACTUALLY CONTINUE TO WARM UP BEHIND THIS SYSTEM, AS NEXT TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY APPROACH 50 DEGREES.

TONIGHT: LINGERING OVERNIGHT SNOW/RAIN MIX. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 27-32 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: LEFTOVER PRECIPITATION, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS NEAR 40 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY WITH MAINLY RAIN AND HIGHER ELEVATION SNOWS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-UPPER 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MILD. HIGHS IN AROUND 50 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: DRY EARLY WITH CLOUDS INCREASING WITH PM PRECIPITATION. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

STAY SAFE THE NEXT 24 HOURS!