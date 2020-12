Light showers to start New Years Eve Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TODAY WE SAW VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES AS HIGH PRESSURE WAS HANGING ON DURING THE AFTERNOON, BUT OVERNIGHT AS THE HIGH CONTINUES TO LEAVE, A COLD FRONT WILL SAG SOUTH FROM THE GREAT LAKES AND PRODUCE LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS FOR OUR NORTHERN LOCATIONS STARTING JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT. AS TEMPERATURES FALL TOWARD THE MORNING TOMORROW, SOME OF THIS RAIN COULD CHANGE OVER TO A LIGHT WINTRY MIX OVER THE MOUNTAINS OF WESTERN MARYLAND AND SOUTHERN PA, BUT THIS SHOULDN’T AMOUNT TO MUCH.

THE COLD FRONT WILL KEEP SHOWERS IN FOR THE AREA THURSDAY MORNING, AS THE FRONT REALLY SLOWS DOWN SOUTH OF THE AREA ON NEW YEAR’S EVE, BUT LATE IN THE DAY WE’LL DRY OUT AND COOLER AIR WILL START TO FILL IN BEHIND THE FRONT. AT THE SAME TIME, ANOTHER HIGH WILL SET UP OVER THE NORTHEAST AND ANOTHER, MORE POTENT LOW HEADS OUR WAY FROM THE SOUTHEAST. LIGHT EASTERLY WINDS WILL SET UP BETWEEN THESE TWO FEATURES, PUSHING COLDER AIR UP AGAINST THE MOUNTAINS OVERNIGHT INTO NEW YEAR’S DAY JUST AS THE SOUTHERN LOW APPROACHES. LATEST TRENDS HAVE SLOWED DOWN THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION, SO MOST OF THURSDAY NIGHT WILL BE DRY. FRIDAY MORNING, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH, MAINLY FOR FREEZING RAIN AND A BIT OF A WINTRY MIX FOR WESTERN MARYLAND, SOUTHERN PA, AND THE WV EASTERN PANHANDLE. EXPECT TO SEE ICY, TREACHEROUS CONDITIONS ON THE ROADWAYS, BUT THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT SLICK CONDITIONS WILL NOT STICK AROUND FOR LONG. A WARM-UP AND ALL PRECIPITATION WILL SWITCH OVER TO JUST RAIN LATE IN THE DAY INTO FRIDAY NIGHT, ENDING ANY ICY CONDITIONS. ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM LOOKS TO IMPACT THE AREA ON SUNDAY, AS A CHILLY RAIN IS IN THE FORECAST. LASTLY, AS WE GET INTO THE FIRST FULL WEEK OF 2021, SUNNIER SKIES AND MUCH QUIETER CONDITIONS LOOK TO PREVAIL WITH NEAR TO SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS DEVELOPING. LOWS RANGE FROM 36-48 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MORNING SHOWERS THEN STAYING MAINLY CLOUDY, BUT DRY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

FRIDAY: MORNING MIX, THEN RAINY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO LOWER 40S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, WITH INCREASING CLOUDS AND SHOWERS DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S.

SUNDAY: WET WEATHER RETURNS. HIGHS IN THE 40S

MONDAY-TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND DRY. HIGHS IN THE PER 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!