Light rain showers, staying very warm the next few days

Wednesday: Cloudy with light showers to the west, steadier rain possible to the east. Winds: E 4-8 mph, High: 59 (55-62)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and drier with patchy dense fog possible, especially to the east. Winds: Light S, Low: 52 (49-54)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm with spotty showers possible late. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 72 (69-76), Low: 61 (57-63)

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm, and windy with a few isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Most of Tuesday featured plenty of clouds, as we really couldn’t get any clear sky at all. Those same clouds have filled in even more so overnight, and it’s led to one of the warmest mornings we’ve had in a little while. Temperatures have stayed in the 50’s for the most part, and they won’t be budging much the rest of today. Some light rain showers have finally developed as well, and these will be with us for most of the day today. With the coastal low finally skirting by later this afternoon, there will be a better chance for steady rainfall as you head east, especially along the I-95 corridor. Conditions will start drying out this evening into the overnight, but it’s going to stay cloudy, warm, and likely fairly foggy.

With another storm system churning up across the Southeast, south winds will kick back up throughout the day Thursday. This means we’re going to still see plenty of cloud cover, but high temperatures will jump into the 70’s with dry conditions. Precipitation will start to arrive Thursday evening, and the best chance of any additional rain will be overnight, mainly in our western counties across the mountains. Given the fact this system will be weakening and mainly crossing over the Great Lakes, we won’t see any widespread rainfall, and thunderstorms will be possible, but tough to come by given this system crosses through at night.

The big story Friday will be how warm and windy it will be. High temperatures will nearly hit 80 degrees, and wind gusts of 40-50 mph are looking possible in the wake of this latest system. We’ll continue to keep an eye on things, as High Wind Warnings may be needed later this week. Brief high pressure will dry things out the rest of Friday into Saturday, also kicking off a slight cool down. Another low will be arriving Sunday, but this system doesn’t look like it will create much rainfall overall. Canadian high pressure settles in and keeps us seasonably cool and sunny to kick off next week.

Stay dry out there and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson