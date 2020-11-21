Light rain possible late Sunday into Monday

Clouds will begin to build as we go overnight Friday into Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds likely as we go throughout the day. More clouds will cap temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.

More clouds filter into the region on Sunday, with showers coming late. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable as we head into Turkey Day, but unfortunately, we may have some rain to contend with before briefly clearing Friday.

