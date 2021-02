Light precipitation Tuesday morning for some in Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! THIS AFTERNOON WE SAW PLENTY OF SUNSHINE AS HIGH PRESSURE HAS BEEN WITH US, BUT TONIGHT MORE CLOUDS WILL BUILD BACK TO THE AREA AS A WEAK STORM LOOKS SLATED TO CROSS THE REGION TOMORROW. TEMPERATURES TONIGHT LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-20S TO THE UPPER 30S. AS THE WEAK STORM PASSES THROUGH THE REGION EARLY TOMORROW, SOME INITIAL COLD AIR MAY BE IN PLACE IN THE MORNING FOR US TO SEE LIGHT FREEZING RAIN OR SLEET, SO USE CAUTION IF YOU DRIVE INTO WORK EARLY. OTHERWISE, AS THE AFTERNOON UNFOLDS THE PRECIPITATION WILL MOVE AWAY AND SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL BE WITH US. EARLY WEDNESDAY WE HAVE A BREAK IN OUR UNSETTLED WEATHER PATTERN, BEFORE OUR NEXT STORM SYSTEM BRINGS MORE CLOUDS AND SNOW SHOWERS BACK, BEGINNING WEDNESDAY NIGHT. CURRENTLY, CONFIDENCE IS INCREASING FOR A VERY IMPACTFUL WINTER STORM THE LATTER HALF OF THIS WEEK. LONG RANGE FORECAST MODELS HAVE SNOW AND THE POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT ICING ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. RIGHT NOW FORECAST MODELS SHOW THE LATE WEEK STORM LEAVING OUR AREA EARLY TO MID-FRIDAY MORNING, BUT THE DAMAGE WILL HAVE BEEN DONE.

NEXT WEEKEND, THERE IS PLENTY OF DISCONTINUITY WITHIN THE GLOBAL MODELS, AS SOME SHOW A STORM ON SATURDAY , WHILE ANOTHER MODEL SHOWS SUNDAY BEING THE DAY WHERE WE HAVE A STORM IMPACT OUR AREA. THE LONG RANGE MODELS ALSO ARE DIVIDED ON THE ARRIVAL OF ARCTIC AIR TO THE NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC STATES. STAY TUNED AS WE GET FURTHER CLARIFICATION WITH EACH PASSING DAY. REGARDLESS, WINTER HAS CERTAINLY ARRIVED!

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH OVERNIGHT MIX. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 26-37 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH LIGHT EARLY MIX, THEN PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH PM SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

THURSDAY: SNOW. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

FRIDAY: EARLY SNOW SHOWERS, THEN PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH PM SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 30 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 30 DEGREES.

MONDAY: SUNNY AND COLD! HIGHS AROUND 30 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!