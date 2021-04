Less wind forecast for Friday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! THE NORTHERLY WIND THAT WE HAD THROUGHOUT THE DAY WILL SUBSIDE TONIGHT AND WITH GRADUALLY CLEARING SKIES, ONCE AGAIN WILL HAVE SOME CHILLY TEMPERATURES. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED A FREEZE WARNING TO LOCATIONS EAST OF THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY, COVERING MUCH OF THE PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA AND LOWLANDS IN MARYLAND. IN ADDITION TO THE WARNING, A FROST ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR D.C. TO CITIES AND TOWNS IN THE EASTERN AND WESTERN SHORES OF MARYLAND. THESE COLD ALERTS HAVE BEEN ISSUED BECAUSE WE ARE EXPECTING WIDESPREAD TEMPERATURES NEAR OR A FEW DEGREES BELOW FREEZING AND AREAS OF FROST OVERNIGHT. FRIDAY, MORE SUNSHINE WILL BE SEEN AND IN RESPONSE, THE THERMOMETER WILL CLIMB TO NEAR NORMAL (NORMAL 60-65 DEGREES).

Freeze Warnings continue tonight and Frost Advisories have been issued for D.C. and points east, right to the coast. This looks to be the last very chilly night for a while. – Scott Sumner

CLOUDS WILL BEGIN TO INCREASE LATE FRIDAY NIGHT AHEAD OF OUR NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM, A COLD FRONT, WHICH WILL BRING US AFTERNOON RAIN ON SATURDAY. THERE REMAINS SOME UNCERTAINTY AS TO THE EXACT RAIN AMOUNTS, BUT A GENERAL RANGE BETWEEN .25” AND .50” IS MOST LIKELY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT. RIGHT NOW, THE THREAT OF ANY SEVERE WEATHER LOOKS TO STAY SOUTH OF THE REGION; HOWEVER; WE’LL KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON ANY CHANGES IN THE WARM FRONT POSITION. EARLY SUNDAY, THERE COULD BE A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS, BUT MOST OF THE WET WEATHER WILL HAVE MOVED EAST AND OUT TO SEA. HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN QUICKLY BRING BACK SUNSHINE TO THE REGION, DRYING US OUT BY THE MIDDAY HOUR, BUT ALSO BRINGING BACK WINDY CONDITIONS TOO. NEXT WEEK THE WINDS WILL RELAX AND THE TEMPERATURES WARM SOME 15-20 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL, MAKING IT FEEL LIKE SUMMER BY WEDNESDAY!

TONIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS, WINDY AND COLD. LOWS RANGE FROM 29-39 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, LESS WIND AND SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SATURDAY: BECOMING CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON AND EVENING RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH EARLY SPRINKLE THEN PARTLY CLOUDY AND WINDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. WARM. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH LATE DAY/EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!