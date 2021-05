Less sunshine, but still dry Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY! TODAY, MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES WERE SEEN AS HIGH PRESSURE MOVES INTO THE REGION. OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN THE UPPER 40S IN THE MOUNTAINS, TO THE LOW 60S BY THE BAY, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES. HIGH PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD NEAR THE AREA ON TUESDAY BEFORE MOVING EAST TUESDAY NIGHT. MORE DRY WEATHER AND WARMER TEMPERATURES ARE ANTICIPATED ONCE AGAIN, WITH A PERSISTENT SOUTHERLY WIND DIRECTION. HIGHS TOMORROW ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S FOR MOST AREAS. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK AND BEYOND, TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY LEVELS LOOK TO INCREASE, ALONG WITH THE TYPICAL DAILY THUNDERSHOWER, AS A BERMUDA HIGH-PRESSURE SYSTEM MAINTAINS ITSELF OFF OUR COAST. THE BEST CHANCE FOR SCATTERED STORMS WILL BE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, BEFORE TAPERING DOWN OVER THE WEEKEND. DAYTIME AND NIGHTTIME TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN NEAR OR SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK. BY THE START OF NEXT WEEK, DAYTIME TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO TREND ABOVE NORMAL AND NIGHTTIME LOWS SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE NORMAL.

Here is a look at what to expect for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE. LOWS RANGE FROM 54-64 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS NEAR 80 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SOME SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HOT & HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

