Less humidity is on the way to Northern Virginia

Sunday and Monday’s temperatures comfortable, a return to heat Tuesday



After a few showers and storms in the region today, a cold front will move through as we head overnight and into Sunday. Strong northwesterly winds will gust as high as 35 mph. It may be a perfect day to fly a kite! Clouds will be clearing with less humidity.

Monday looks to be the best day to be out and about! Temperatures should be comfortable compared to the hot days we had last week. Unfortunately, the heat will return as we head into the middle part of the week.

A few extra clouds will come into the region on Tuesday but expect skies to be partly sunny for the most part. Temperatures will be warm and muggy once we head into the middle part of the day. A few pop-up showers and storms may affect Wednesday. Storms should come into the region on Thursday with more pop-ups to come Friday and Saturday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80’s with areas in the low 90’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies with comfortable. Highs will be into the low to mid 80’s with a few areas into the upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Watch for a few clouds to enter the region, but overall, partly sunny skies. The heat comes back into play. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Plan for partly sunny skies for the middle part of the week with a slight shower in the forecast for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Independence Day: Keep your eyes to the skies on the 4th as partly sunny will come with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Saturday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with a chance of a few pop-up showers and storms. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen

