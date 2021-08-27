Last weekend in August brings about typical weather for the season

Happy Friday! After some early evening showers and storms, heading into the overnight, all stormy weather should dissipate for most areas, but it may hang around for a bit across northeastern Maryland before dissipating. After the storms dwindle, we could see areas of patchy fog as low temperatures stay mild in the upper 60s to mid-70s. At times this weekend scattered showers and storms will blossom during the afternoon as a weak front moves in from the north and stalls. Looking ahead to next week, a storm in Canada will help to bring a cold front through our area Tuesday into Wednesday. In addition to the front, Ida, will be moving up from the south, bringing with it it’s rain. The center of Ida should remain south of the area, but we’ll have to watch out for possible flooding issues. With the possibility of overcast skies and periods of moderate rain, our daytime highs look to fall and hold in the 70’s. By next Friday, Ida will be long gone and sunshine and drier weather will be with us.

Tonight: Early isolated storm, then partly cloudy with some overnight fog. Lows range from 67-75 degrees.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Monday-Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Wednesday-Thursday: Cloudy and cooler, periods of rain. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!