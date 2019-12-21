Kicking off the week of festivities with sunshine

Lows Sunday morning will be in the 20's, but afternoon temps will be in the 40's and 50's.

We were able to see a good bit of sunshine Saturday afternoon with a full day of sun to come on Sunday. Warm air will continue to influence our weather as high-pressure continues to bring southerly flow. This surge of heat will cause temperatures to be 5-15 degrees above the average for this time of year.

High pressure will also draw in moisture from the south, which will bring a few clouds into the region Christmas Day. Increasing clouds will continue throughout the latter part of the week with a slight chance of rain next Friday and Saturday. Highs will continue to be above the average.

The winter solstice occurs Saturday night at 11:19 EST, but temperatures during this festive week will be far from what we expect winter to bring. While we may remain above average for a week or so, below-average temperatures will be just around the corner. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 20’s. Winds will be calm.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Monday: Expect Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Christmas Day: Watch for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Friday: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday: Look for a slight chance of rain with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a sunny Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen