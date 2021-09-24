Jacket weather in the morning, warmer in the afternoon

Friday: Some morning fog, then mostly sunny. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 71 (67-73)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 47 (42-51)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: L&V, High: 75 (69-78), Low: 53 (50-57)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Some rivers and streams are still dealing with high water today, especially across Frederick County (MD), but all in all the water is going down and beautiful conditions are in store for the weekend. Skies continued to clear out last evening and last night, and we’re waking up to very chilly 40’s and 50’s this morning. After some patchy fog clears, we’ll have crystal clear sunny skies the rest of this Friday as we warm back up into the 70’s. It will be t-shirt weather out there the rest of the time the sun is up, but we’re due for another chilly night. With calm winds and more clear skies, we could get even chillier by Saturday morning, with lower to middle 40’s common all the way over to the I-95 corridor.

It’s the last weekend of September and the first weekend of fall and our weather conditions will be reflecting that. The high pressure center that’s giving us all the sunshine today will slide east of us tomorrow, and a weak disturbance and reinforcing cold front will be dropping south from Canada. This front will not have much moisture at all to work with, and it will be weakening as it arrives. That being the case, we’ll just see an uptick in cloud cover on Saturday, with potentially a few sprinkles over the mountains at night. Temperatures will warm up a touch, but generally we’ll stay in the lower to middle 70’s through Sunday with overnight readings back into the 50’s.

Our quiet and seasonably cool stretch continues into next week, with very little on the way to change it. After a sunny Monday, there will be another weak disturbance rolling in from the Great Lakes on Tuesday. This one will have just enough momentum to bring us our only decent rain chance of the upcoming week, with spotty showers possible as we warm up toward 80 degrees for a brief time. Behind this system, another Canadian high pressure and shot of cooler air rolls in with very sunny skies on tap for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy the fall-like weather and have a fantastic weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson