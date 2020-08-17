Isolated storms possible later today across Northern Virginia

Monday: Foggy start with clearing conditions through the morning. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms later this afternoon/evening. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 85 (80-88)

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: WNW 3-5 mph, Low: 62 (57-65)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible late. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, High: 86 (82-89), Low: 63 (58-66)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Good morning folks! Hope everyone was able to enjoy their weekend and enjoy the comfortable conditions we had, a rarity for mid-August. Saturday featured some light rain at times, with Sunday being dry but temperatures across the board stayed in the 70’s. Today we are expected warm back up into the 80’s, with a “cool” front swinging through this afternoon. With this feature, we’ll start foggy but dry; clearing out through lunch, then isolated showers and storms will fire and be around through the back half of the day. Any rainfall will push through quickly, bringing only brief soggy weather for some. By the overnight we’ll be dry again, with comfortable lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s once again.

Through Wednesday, we’ll be situated underneath a large upper-level trough but with a surface high pressure center building in as well. This means our conditions will stay slightly unsettled, but with lots of dry time. On Tuesday, spotty showers will be possible fairly late in the day; otherwise we’re looking at dry conditions. Wednesday a weak piece of energy will ride south of the area, coming just close enough for isolated showers and storms around once again. The best chance of rain Tuesday will be over the mountains to the west, on Wednesday the best chance will be to the south. Still expecting seasonal temperatures in the 80’s during the day, lower to middle 60’s at night.

We continue to remain stuck in a similar pattern through the rest of the week, with high pressure keeping things fairly quiet, but a few weak features giving us slight chances for rain some days. Thursday and Friday high pressure is likely to win out, with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Heading into next weekend, southerly flow will keep warming us up Saturday and could push a few showers up from the south as well. Next Sunday a frontal boundary drops down from the north, giving us another shot at some isolated showers and storms.

Have a great start to the week everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson