Isolated showers move across Northern Virginia late this PM

Friday: Areas of patchy dense fog early, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Any rainfall will mainly be to the south and east, and will mostly fall during the PM. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 77 (69-79)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, still mainly to the south and east. Patchy fog will once again be likely by the early morning. Winds: SE 4-8 mph, Low: 60 (57-64)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with very gradual clearing and isolated AM showers possible to the SE. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 76 (68-78), Low: 62 (58-65)

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

While there wasn’t any rain out there yesterday, we had plenty of clouds straight through the day. Most locations stayed slightly cooler than expected as a result, but not by much, mainly in the lower to middle 70’s instead of closer to 80 degrees. While there’s lots of clear sky in PA this morning, we still remain pretty cloudy across the area. Lots of patchy dense fog has formed up out there with all of the moisture around, but showers are still mainly confined to central VA. As the day wears along, these isolated showers will push into NOVA and southern MD later this afternoon. These will be the main areas to see any precipitation today, the rest of us will likely be dry across the eastern WV panhandle, western MD, and southern PA.

This same trend continues tonight and Saturday morning, as the remnants of Beta finally head offshore. There will be a very gradual clearing trend after another round of patchy fog Saturday morning, but overall the first day of the weekend will be mostly cloudy. A brief bit of influence from high pressure off the Atlantic coastline will give us some sunshine and warmth to wrap up the weekend, but then we turn over to an unsettled pattern into next week.

The overall setup from Monday onward will be a strong ridge of high pressure over the western US, while a massive trough locks in place for the eastern half of the country. This will lead to a few surface lows, all developing along a very stretched out cold front just to our west. Models continue to have a tough time getting a grasp of this setup, with some solutions pushing this front through quickly, others much more slowly. Either way, when the front does finally pass us by, it will be a strong one and there should be a decent amount of rain and a few storms potentially, to go with it. Expecting scattered showers Monday through Wednesday right now, maybe mixing with those storms Tuesday. Behind all of this mess late next week, much cooler and drier air will be arriving as we clear out.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson