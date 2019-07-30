Isolated showers and storms to become more scattered in Northern Va.

One or two isolated severe storms are possible this afternoon and early evening.

Showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through our area. We look to see a good quarter of an inch of rain at least over the next few days. In total, we should see a good inch or so before it is all said and done. A few isolated severe storms will be possible. Strong gusty winds are the main threat.

The cold front along with lingering clouds will knock our temperatures down into the 80’s for the rest of the week and into the weekend after Tuesday. Tuesday, expect partly sunny skies to start with highs getting, once again, into the 90’s. Temperatures will be closer to the average for this time of the year. These near average temperatures will continue for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

The rains over the next coming days will not come with a complete washout, but instead will be a good soaking rain. We may see some hefty showers with some storms, but they look to be on and off throughout the coming days. Stay tuned to WDVM 25 for the latest weather information.

Things look to become closer to the sunny side as we head into the latter half of the weekend into early next week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the south and west at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday night: Showers and storms mainly before midnight before a slight chance of rain during the overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. An isolated severe thunderstorm or two are possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Thursday: Showers and storms possible as we head throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. A few locations may get into the upper 80’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with shower and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Monday: Watch for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with only a few going into the upper 80’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen