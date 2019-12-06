Isolated shower possible in Northern Virginia

A better chance of rain will come as we head back to work on Monday.

Good morning everyone! It is finally Friday across the land, and with this particular day, we are warming up above the average. Highs will be in the 50’s this afternoon! This warmth will also come with clouds and the chance for rain, plus it is cold this morning. So be sure to have a jacket with you.

A shower or two will be possible this afternoon as a cold front pushes through. The highest elevations back to the west will see a slight mix at times, but little to no wintry precipitation accumulating today. Clearer skies will come overnight.

There will be a mix of sun and a leftover cloud this weekend. Highs will fall back into the 40’s. Cloud cover will set in Sunday night into Monday as another system moves into the region. This next system looks to provide us with a few downpours of rain.

Mostly rain will carry into Tuesday, but temperatures will be dropping. A slight mix of precipitation may occur in the highest elevations on Tuesday. Stay tuned for the latest on this.

The middle part of next week will cold, and the clouds will break. Highs will be in the 30’s with a leftover snowflake for the mountains west.

Here is a look at our 7-day forecast:

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of a shower or two in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the south 5-10 mph.

Friday night: Clouds clearing with a shower early. Lows will fall into the upper 20’s and low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies will turn partly cloudy late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Monday: Expect mostly cloudy with rain about the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Continued showers about the region. The highest elevations out to the west may see mixing. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Broken clouds as they clear with a flurry in the highest mountains. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Look for mostly sunny skies with cold temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen