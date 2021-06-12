Isolated severe storms Sunday

We had a little bit of drizzle early this morning, with light fog for a few. Cloudy skies look to stay for the morning time frame. Clouds should break this afternoon, sending highs to near the 80-degree mark. Otherwise, conditions will be quiet, with temperatures close to normal. Temperatures will turn above normal as we begin another week.

Highs will be in the 80s over the next few days, just above where it is supposed to be for this time of year. Some will see temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s on Sunday and Monday. A ridge of high pressure will stay well away from us this week, cooling us off slightly midweek. The weather will be drier this workweek than the last few days, causing some isolated to scattered flooding concerns for this past week’s rains. Gardens should be well watered for most of the week, but we will begin to dry out towards the end of the week.

After seeing plentiful rain over the past few days, I see us being lifted out of the short-term, seasonable dry spell we were once under. Temperatures, however, will likely be closer to average, starting slightly above average this Sunday, falling slightly below normal midweek before a gradual rise again to finish out the week.

The climate model shows another chance of rain to come sometime next weekend into early the following week, with precipitation trending slightly back above average. Temperatures look to moderate out with a slight waver above and below normal over the week, but we may see a shower next weekend or early the following week. With a few storms possible Sunday, so be sure to download that WDVM 25 Weather App today to stay ahead of any storms that come your way Sunday.

Here is you 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with breakings skies during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies to start the day before isolated severe storms roll in with highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with an off chance of an isolated pop-up. High will be in the 80s.

Tuesday: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Friday: An extra cloud causing sunny skies to turn mostly clear. Highs will be in the 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen