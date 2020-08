Isaias is long gone, but the damage will take some time to cleanup

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! NOW THAT ISAIAS HAS MOVED AWAY FROM THE AREA, THE WEATHER HAS GREATLY IMPROVED. UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE BETWEEN 60-75 DEGREES. WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT LOOK TO BE PARTLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER. THURSDAY AND INTO THIS WEEKEND, A STALLED FRONTAL BOUNDARY WILL HELP KICK OFF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THIS BOUNDARY DURING THE LATER PARTS OF THIS WEEK AND INTO THE EARLY WEEKEND. DAYTIME TEMPERATURES DURING THIS PERIOD WILL CONTINUE TO STAY IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S DURING THE DAY AND THE 60S TO LOWER 70S FOR THE OVERNIGHT LOWS.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS FROM 60-75 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A POSSIBLE SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS AND SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S

TUESDAY: THE REMNANTS OF A TROPICAL SYSTEM IN THE AREA DURING THE MORNING AND AFTERNOON. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A NICE REST OF YOUR DAY!