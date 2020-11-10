Initial rain showers arrive Wednesday morning, turn to a steady rain

Tuesday: Patchy fog turning to mostly sunny skies early, with increasing clouds and slightly breezy winds this afternoon. Winds: S 10-20 mph, High: 73 (69-76)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and very warm with a few spotty showers through the early morning hours. Winds: S 8-12 mph, Low: 60 (58-63)

Veterans Day: Cloudy and breezy with showers arriving by mid-morning, turning to a steady to heavy rain by the afternoon. Winds: S 10-20 mph, High: 68 (65-70), Low: 58 (56-61)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering off through the day, likely dry by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds increasing through the day. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our stretch of record-breaking warmth and dry conditions continues for at least one more day. High pressure remains anchored off of the Atlantic coastline this morning, placing our region directly in the line of fairly decent southerly winds, which will continue to push warm and moist air our way. Highs this afternoon are likely to reach the 70’s and could break records again, but the one preventative factor will be cloud cover. With the next storm system knocking on the door by later this afternoon and tonight, we’ll go from fairly sunny to fairly cloudy by this evening, and that could limit our warm up a bit. Most of tonight looks very warm and cloudy, but overall the rain should hold off outside of a few spotty showers.

Veterans Day is going to be a soggy one tomorrow no doubt. With so much moisture and warmth built up ahead of this next storm system, it will have plenty to work with to get rainfall going. Showers should arrive by mid-morning, building to a steady, if not heavy, rainfall by the afternoon. What’s interesting with this system is that the front will begin to slow down overhead, and waves of low pressure will continue to develop. This means we’ll see two waves of rain, starting with tomorrow afternoon. Into the evening and early overnight, we’re likely to catch a small break, before the next batch of rain arrives by midnight and carries on into Thursday morning.

By the time all is said and done, totals will likely be 1-1.5” with up to 2” possible locally. There shouldn’t be any major flood issues given our recent dry stretch, but clogged drains from leaves could cause a few trouble spots. Rain will taper off and end the rest of Thursday, and we’ll be dry by the afternoon. Skies will start to clear under high pressure and we’ll cool back down to at least seasonal for Friday and Saturday. Another low pressure system, coupled with the weakening remnants of Eta, will arrive Saturday night into Sunday, giving us additional clouds and scattered showers to end the weekend. Though we’ll be much cooler than we are now, overall we’re still going to have slightly above average conditions into early next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson