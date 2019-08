Improving weather for Northern Virginia this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TODAY WILL BE THE LAST DAY OF EXTREMELY HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ACROSS THE REGION. FORECAST HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL PEAK IN THE LOW TO MID 90S, WITH “FEELS-LIKE” TEMPERATURES FROM THE MID 90S TO LOW 100S. AFTERNOON STORMS WILL PROGRESS EASTWARD, BRINGING POTENTIALLY DAMAGING WINDS, HAIL AND ISOLATED FLOODING TO THE AREA. SOME ADDITIONAL SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY WILL REMAIN POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT AS THE COLD FRONT WILL BE CROSSING THE AREA OVERNIGHT AND INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. LOWS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE MID-60S TO LOW 70S.

HIGH PRESSURE TAKES OVER FOR THE WEEKEND, KEEPING DRY AND COMFORTABLE WEATHER IN PLACE FROM START TO FINISH. THIS AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLOWLY MOVE TO OUR EAST-NORTHEAST BY THE START OF THE NEXT WORK AND SCHOOL WEEK, WHICH WILL ALLOW ANOTHER CHANCE FOR A NEW COLD FRONT TO ARRIVE BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK, BRINGING BACK OUR CHANCE TO SEE SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. ALONG WITH THAT, HUMIDITY WILL CREEP BACK INTO OUR NECK OF THE WOODS…THOUGH I DON’T THINK IT’LL BE AS HOT AS IT WAS EARLIER THIS WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS: 65-75. WEST WINDS AT 6 MPH.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S TO MID 80S.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 80.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS DEPART. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!