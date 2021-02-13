Ice Storm Warning in portions of Northern Va. and Southern Md.

Weather Alerts in the picture are as of 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

A mix of wintry precipitation will come into the region Saturday, causing a few in the area to see icy roads and potentially dangerous driving conditions.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Southern Maryland along the Potomac and Patuxent Rivers’ mouths. This warning extends into Fredericksburg, Va., where they are expecting anywhere from a quarter to a half of an inch of ice Saturday. Most of the rest of us are just under a Winter Weather Advisory.

The rest of the region, however, will see lesser in terms of ice. Very little if any snow will be likely with less than a trace of white stuff from Germantown, Frederick, and up to Hagerstown and back west. Be sure to check back here online or on your LocalDVM News or WDVM Wx app for the latest weather alerts.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Things to watch this week:

Light wintry precipitation Saturday with an Ice Storm to the south.

Winter weather may cause issues Monday and Tuesday.

More icing concerns possible Thursday.