Humidity and clouds slowly head out this weekend

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with light drizzle possible and plenty of fog by sunrise. Winds: Light N, Low: 67 (64-71)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with AM fog and a stray shower or two possible. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, High: 84 (80-87)

Saturday night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds: Light NNW, Low: 65 (62-69)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible late. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

1st Day of Fall: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers early. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Happy Friday everyone! We’re heading into the last full weekend of summer, and Mother Nature is trying her best not to disappoint as the season’s change. A coastal system with plenty of tropical influence is churning up the East Coast, and has kept things very cloudy and muggy so far today. It looks like we’ll continue with more of the same into this evening, with a few spotty showers and storms also popping up occasionally. All the moisture and fairly mild temperatures tonight will once again lead to plenty of fog development as we head into Saturday morning.

With the system over the Atlantic finally pulling away tomorrow, we should see some clearing after the fog dissipates in the morning. At the same time, a weak cold front will be swinging across the region from the northwest, and with it still being fairly warm and muggy a few stray showers cannot be completely ruled out. This front will bring in drier air toward the second half of the weekend, which should very much rid us of most of the clouds out there Saturday night into Sunday. While the air will be drier, it’s not going to be that much cooler, as we still stay warm for this time of year in the lower 80’s for much of Sunday.

As compared to yesterday, it appears there’s been a decent shift in next week’s forecast. High pressure will be the main player Monday into Tuesday, keeping us dry and a little on the warm side. The big change is that the storm system that was expected by mid-week is actually going to have some energy behind it and will shove high pressure out of here easily. This will push clouds and a few spotty showers in Tuesday night, with the first day of fall on Wednesday looking pretty soggy. As the new season begins we’ll be making it feel a lot more like fall as the rain ends next Thursday and Friday, with afternoon temperatures in the 70’s and overnight lows down into the 40’s and 50’s.

Have a great rest of your Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson