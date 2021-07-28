Hot & humid with storms, much more comfortable by the weekend

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid, with isolated PM showers and storms, mainly to the SE. A few storms could turn severe and produce gusty winds. Winds: N 4-8 mph, High: 92 (87-95)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a few leftover showers early, then some patchy fog. Winds: L&V, Low: 69 (66-72)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Severe storms will be more likely, especially in the afternoon, with strong winds and hail the main threats. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 87 (84-91), Low: 70 (67-72)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Classic summer heat built up yesterday under all of the sunshine we received, but while temperatures jumped well into the 90’s humidity levels stayed very low. Today we won’t be as lucky, as hot and humid conditions will build back into play with lots of sunshine through the morning. A backdoor front is dropping out of the northeast, and this front will end up stalling over the area by this afternoon. Combined with the heat and humidity, this will be the focal point of isolated storm development this afternoon into the evening. Given the ample amount of energy built up out there, a few storms could turn severe; with gusty winds the main threat. Overall though, the environment isn’t incredibly favorable for a lot of storms, so many locations will stay quiet.

We won’t end up as lucky on Thursday, as the threat for severe weather is higher. A potent shortwave will be dropping out of the Great Lakes, with a cold front coming along with it. There will still be plenty of heat and humidity, and this time the feature that will trigger storms will have some wind shear and additional dynamic ingredients along with it. That being said, severe storms packing strong winds, hail, and a possible spin up tornado, will remain a threat tomorrow afternoon into the evening. Our one saving grace could be early morning clouds and/or rain from an overnight cluster of storms that will be dissipating and drifting our way Thursday morning. But, if we get plenty of sun and we heat up, the storms will develop and be more intense.

After a fairly active couple of days, we’re looking to be in very good shape the rest of the way. Behind Thursday’s storms, Canadian high pressure will nudge in and slightly drop temperatures down into the 80’s. The biggest change will be how crisp it will get, with little to no humidity expected through Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Another cold front will drop our way Sunday which will bring back a few isolated showers and storms and some humidity. After that though, we’ll have a near repeat of the beginning of the weekend to start next week, with cooler temperatures, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine.

Keep an eye to the sky and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson