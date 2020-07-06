Hot and humid conditions sticking around in Northern Virginia

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be on the stronger side with small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain possible. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 96 (89-98)

Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy, with storms ending. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, Low: 71 (65-74)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with isolated showers and storms. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 94 (86-97), Low: 72 (67-75)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

We’re back to it on this Monday; hopefully everyone had a great holiday weekend! July has been off to a hot start so far, and that isn’t changing as the new week begins. To go with that, will finally be adding a bit more humidity today as well, really making it feel steamy out there. Compared to the weekend, we’ll have a better shot at scattered showers and storms this afternoon with the added moisture plus a wave of energy pushing through Pennsylvania. A few storms that develop could be on the stronger side with small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Not everyone will see rain however, as we’ll head into the overnight with continued warmth and humidity.

Much of this week’s weather pattern will feature little to nothing in terms of major features or storm systems. As such, not much will be changing Tuesday through Thursday, with warmth and humidity lingering around and daily storm chances during the afternoon hours. Storm coverage will be lower compared to today for this time frame, with almost everyone staying dry Thursday due to a brief bit of drier air.

Heading toward the end of the week and into the weekend, we’ll be watching very closely how things set up. There’s a possibility that a low will develop off of the Carolina coast and track this way as another low is developing and approaching from the Great Lakes. No matter what, it looks like there will be a chance for showers and storms both Friday and Saturday. How high that chance will be depends on if the coastal low tracks inland or if it stays offshore, with the more inland option meaning more rainfall. We’ll be sorting out the finer details of that setup as the week moves along. Conditions will stay warm and muggy either way, with rain chances tapering off by next Sunday.

Have a great Monday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson