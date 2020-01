Hold on to your hats Thursday!

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA OVERNIGHT, BRINGING BREEZY AND NOTICEABLY COLDER CONDITIONS BEHIND THE FRONT. THERE IS A WIND ADVISORY FOR SOME ON THURSDAY (MAINLY ALONG THE I-81 CORRIDOR) AND TEMPERATURES WILL BE COOLER ON THURSDAY AS WELL. AFTERNOON HIGHS WILL ONLY BE IN LOW TO MID-40S, WHICH IS STILL ABOVE NORMAL FOR MID-JANUARY, BUT IT CERTAINLY WILL FEEL COLDER GIVEN HOW MILD IT’S BEEN RECENTLY. FRIDAY, A STRONG AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE PAYS US A VISIT WITH SIGNIFICANTLY COLDER TEMPERATURES IN THE FORECAST. HIGHS ON FRIDAY MAY ONLY REACH THE LOW TO MID 30S, EVEN WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, BUT SPECIFICALLY SATURDAY, WE’LL MONITOR THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME WINTER WEATHER TO MAKE A RETURN TO THE REGION. LONG-RANGE FORECAST MODELS HAVE COME INTO DECENT AGREEMENT WITH THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION REACHING THE MOUNTAINS BEFORE DAYBREAK, TO AROUND MID MORNING NEAR I-95. AT THE ONSET, THE PRECIPITATION WILL BE IN THE FORM OF SNOW, BUT A GRADUAL WARMING OF THE TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE DAY AND INTO THE EVENING WILL HELP CHANGE THE SNOW OVER TO RAIN. THE HIGHEST SNOW TOTALS ARE FORECAST TO BE ACROSS EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHERN MARYLAND, WHERE A COUPLE OF INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. IN THE CHANGEOVER FROM SNOW TO RAIN, THERE MAY EVEN BE A PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN FOR A TIME, OVER PARTS OF EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, THE FAR NORTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY AND PARTS OF WESTERN/NORTH-CENTRAL MARYLAND. HIGH PRESSURE IS THEN FORECAST TO BUILD BACK INTO OUR REGION SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. WE WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE POTENTIAL WINTER WEATHER ON SATURDAY, FROM THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER.

TONIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY WITH SOME ISOLATED SHOWERS. LOWS AROUND 40 DEGREES. WINDS SW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND WINDY. HIGHS FROM THE LOW 40S TO MID 40S.

FRIDAY: SUNNY AND MUCH COLDER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S.

SATURDAY: MORNING WINTRY MIX CHANGING TO RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS FROM THE UPPER 20S TO UPPER 30S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S.

MLK DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND STAYING COLD. HIGHS NEAR 30 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 20S TO MID 30S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND PLEASANT. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR NIGHT!