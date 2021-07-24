Hit or miss rain chance over weekend

Nice weather for Saturday, but heat and humidity return as we head into next week. The potential for poorer air quality comes Tuesday and Wednesday when highs try to jump into the middle 90s.

There will be a slight chance of rain Sunday. A few thundershowers could intensify into a few severe thunderstorms. Another good chance of rain exists Thursday.

Thursday will come a chance of rain will come to help clear the air. Before then, possible air quality concerns could be an added risk to those with underlying conditions Tuesday and Wednesday with high pressure trapping in air pollutants in the region.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with an off chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 90s.

Monday: An isolated thundershower is possible with highs in the 90s.

Tuesday: Hot and humid with potential air quality concerns with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Wednesday: Continued heat and humidity with a chance of poor air quality. Rain may come late. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of thundershowers. Highs will be in the 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen