High pressure to give Northern Virginia plenty of sunshine Saturday

Bitterly cold temperatures this Saturday morning with a good bit of frost. As the sun and temperatures begin to rise, the frost will gradually melt. Temperatures on Saturday will be rather chilly with a pleasant breeze now and again. The wind chills will not be as bitterly cold as they were yesterday.

Temperatures will rise into the 40’s and 50’s as we head throughout your three day weekend. Clouds will be on the increase, however, as a system moves into the region on Tuesday as we head back to work. You may need to take your rain gear along for the afternoon as the chance for rain increases. Rain Tuesday will become more likely as you head home Tuesday evening.

Clouds will begin to part on Wednesday, with temperatures falling down the mercury again. We will see mid to upper 40’s on Wednesday with temperatures back into 30’s with a bit more sunshine Thursday and Friday of this next week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs only in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Saturday night: Clouds will increase overnight into Sunday with lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday: Plan on mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Clouds will gradually clear with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Back to winter with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Have a pleasant Presidents Day weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen