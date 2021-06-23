High pressure keeps us dry through the end of the week

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: Light NNE, High: 76 (71-79)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 54 (49-57)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph, High: 81 (78-85), Low: 58 (54-62)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Rain and clouds kept us cool all day yesterday, but now that both of those are gone, it’s still fairly crisp out there this morning. Under clear skies temperatures have fallen into the 40’s in the mountains and 50’s everywhere else. High pressure is squarely overhead, and we’re looking at an absolutely beautiful day. Temperatures will get back into the 70’s, humidity will remain low, and there will be plentiful sunshine. Get out and enjoy if you possibly can, because this is a rare treat for late June. Cool and crisp conditions will return again tonight, with lows back into the 50’s.

Warmth will steadily return the rest of the week as high pressure shifts east of us. Thursday will be a near repeat of today in terms of the low humidity and plenty of sunshine, but we’ll likely jump back into the lower 80’s. Friday will be slightly warmer still, and we’ll start to notice humidity returning as well as winds turn back out of the south. The overall pattern heading into the weekend is going to favor a weak southwest flow at all levels of the atmosphere, which is going to be enough to keep conditions warm and humid straight into next week.

A coastal system will pass by with no worry on Friday, but the main feature we’ll be watching is a large trough and elongated frontal boundary just to our west. This feature will not budge much at all, only moving slightly more to the east into early next week. With rather warm and humid conditions, storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but they will be very isolated as the best forcing stays to the west. There will likely be less dry time into Monday and next Tuesday, but models have already trended drier for the weekend so the forecast could change in time. Either way, expect a much warmer and more humid forecast with daily storm chances beginning Saturday and continuing into next week.

Have a great Wednesday and enjoy the beautiful weather!

Meteorologist Damon Matson