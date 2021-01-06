High pressure gives us tranquil conditions

Wednesday: Gradually clearing skies and breezy. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph, High: 41 (36-44)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 29 (25-32)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 42 (37-45), Low: 28 (23-31)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty mixed precipitation to the south. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Monday: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy late. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Misty, grey, dreary conditions no doubt won the day yesterday. Socked between weak low pressure systems, we never caught a break from the clouds and had the light precipitation and mist hang around. Overnight the clouds haven’t really budged, but today we’ll finally see some movement. High pressure will be building to the west, creating some breezy northwest winds and ushering in some drier air. Ever so steadily skies will clear out today, with the one exception being higher elevations to the west. Temperatures will once again reach the upper 30’s and lower 40’s, except where clouds linger. The clearing process continues tonight, giving us a better shot at dropping into the 20’s by tomorrow morning.

With the high pressure center closer to us tomorrow, a mostly sunny sky will finally prevail. After just this one quiet day, clouds will start to return Thursday night as a storm system churns up well to the south. Now, it looked like we could see a bit of precipitation across the southern half of the region if this storm kept looking like it would track north. Recent data from last night backs off on that idea now, so that chance looks fairly minimal at this point. Expect increased cloud cover, potentially a few spotty rain snow showers in far southern MD and central VA, but otherwise very similar temperatures and quiet conditions to much of this week.

Into the weekend a very strong high begins to situate over almost the entire western two-thirds of the country. This massive feature will have enough influence this far east to give us plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Once again, our best shot at any changes to this current quiet pattern come with a system cutting across the Southeast and potentially heading our way along the coast. This will happen Monday into next Tuesday, with only an increase in clouds to start. It’s still way too far out to say for certain if/when/where there could be precipitation, and what type of precipitation there could be, especially given the very wide model spread. For now expect cloudy skies and dry conditions next Tuesday, but know this could very easily change as we track this system in the coming days.

Have a great Wednesday; we’re halfway through the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson