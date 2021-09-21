Heavy rain at times may bring flooding to parts of Northern Virginia

Good Tuesday! Tonight through Thursday the remnants of Nicholas and a strong cold front will pass through the region, helping to bring in a little taste of that “fall-like“ weather. Already rain has been steady across the Appalachians and overnight the moisture may help to generate flooding rains across the Shenandoah Valley, through tomorrow morning. Due to the rain and overcast skies, temperatures look to stay mild and range between the mid-60s to the mid-70s. As the cold front approaches the area later Wednesday, the second round of showers and possible thunderstorms will pay us a visit. The additional rain will add to tonight’s totals posing a risk of additional flooding and some severe storms; however; with forecast models speeding up the timing of when the front moves through; there appears to be a lessening severe weather risk due to unfavorable time of day and limited instability. In the end, it looks like the faster front will bring about a drier forecast heading into Thursday night. As it stands now, Friday through next week is looking cooler and sunnier as high pressure to the north brings us a taste of delightful weather.

With a couple of inches of rain forecast along and west of the Blue Ridge, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch in effect until early Thursday morning. Stay weather alert for the next 2 days. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Cloudy; rain showers. Lows range from 64-74 degrees.

Wednesday: Cloudy with pockets of heavy rain. Isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Morning rain/t-storms, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Becoming sunny and cooler. Highs around 70 degrees.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and staying pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Have a great night!