Heavy rain and flooding possible near the DC metro later today

Veterans Day: Cloudy and breezy with rain arriving through the morning, turning steady to heavy at times. Some dry time this evening, flooding is possible, especially to the SE. Winds: S 10-20 mph, High: 69 (66-72)

Wednesday night: Cloudy with rain continuing, flooding remains possible. Rain will begin to taper some by sunrise. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, Low: 55 (52-57)

Thursday: Cloudy with rain wrapping up through the morning, then gradual clearing and drier conditions in the afternoon. Winds: N 10-15 mph, High: 63 (59-66), Low: 45 (41-48)

Friday: Mostly cloudy morning, then partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle to 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with spotty mountain showers possible late. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Someone better check the calendar and make sure it isn’t August and we just aren’t aware of it. Simply put, it feels like a late summer early morning out there so far, with temperatures not budging from the upper 50’s and 60’s. This comes after another day of record highs being set yesterday as well, but changes are arriving. Rainfall and a cold front are just off to our west, but before that arrives there’s a plume of moisture pushing up from the south through Virginia. This will lead to our first round of rain, arriving through mid-morning and holding steady into the late afternoon. We’ll catch a very brief couple hour lull around sunset before the actual cold front arrives with the next round of rain.

This second round of rain should have a little more forcing behind it and will likely be a bit heavier at times as it continues through the night. We should start drying out by mid-morning tomorrow, but before that totals are likely to reach 1-2” with lower amounts to the north and west. Areas across Virginia and Maryland near the DC metro are more likely to hit and get slightly above 2”, and flooding is possible in these locations, especially tonight. The rest of the area should be able to handle the rain with how dry it’s been recently.

Through the rest of Thursday it will remain cloudy, and we’ll start to cool off. This gradual clearing continues into Friday, with the sunniest day being Saturday with high pressure directly overhead. Temperatures will be back to near normal to end the week, but they will rise again slightly on Sunday with another storm system tracking over the Great Lakes. This system will be far enough out of the way to where rainfall for us will be very limited, but spotty to isolated showers will be possible late Sunday through Monday. Behind this little clipper system breezy northwest winds will kick in and make us much cooler through the middle of next week.

Stay dry and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson