Heaviest rain stays south

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! A STORM TO OUR SOUTHWEST WILL CONTINUE TO DROP FURTHER SOUTH THROUGH TONIGHT, WHILE HIGH PRESSURE TO OUR NORTH MOVES ACROSS OUR AREA DURING THIS TIME. A NORTHEAST WIND DIRECTION WILL BRING COOL CONDITIONS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. OVERNIGHT, THERE MAY BE A FEW ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS ACROSS CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND EXTREME SOUTHERN MARYLAND THROUGH, BUT THAT IS THE EXCEPTION RATHER THAN THE RULE. OVERNIGHT TEMPS WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S FOR MOST AREAS WITH LOWER 60S ACROSS SOUTHERN MD AND DOWNTOWN WASHINGTON AND BALTIMORE. TUESDAY WILL BE MUCH OF THE SAME, AS THE STORM WILL REMAIN OVER THE CAROLINAS BEFORE GRADUALLY LIFTING NORTHWARD BY WEDNESDAY. MORE UNSEASONABLY COOL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED DURING THE DAY, UNDER VARIABLE CLOUDY SKIES. AS THE STORM CONTINUES TO MOVE NORTH-NORTHEAST, RAIN CHANCES WILL GRADUALLY INCREASE WITH TIME.

BY THURSDAY, MODEL GUIDANCE IS FAVORING A WETTER SOLUTION COMPARED TO PREVIOUS FORECASTS. THE AREA IS LIKELY TO SEE SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EACH AFTERNOON, THROUGH THE WEEKEND, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME HEAVIER ELEMENTS OF RAINFALL ACROSS CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND ALONG THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS DURING THAT TIME. THE WDVM WEATHER TEAM WILL BE MONITORING THE THREAT OF FLOODING THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS DUE TO THE UPDATED FORECAST. THE EVER PERSISTENT SLOW MOVING STORM LOOKS TO MAKE A LITTLE EASTWARD PROGRESS BEGINNING NEXT WEEK, BUT THERE IS STILL A LOW-END CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS TO START NEXT WEEK AS WELL. REGARDING TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY, WE’LL THEY LOOK TO BOTH BE ON THE RISE, GETTING INTO THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S THIS WEEKEND AND BEYOND, MAKING IT TRULY FEEL LIKE SUMMER.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, MAINLY DRY, WITH A FEW SHOWERS IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 90S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 90S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!