Heat Warning for the metro, Advisory for the valley

The heat warning continues for the third day in a row south of the Mason-Dixon. It is the fourth day of the massive heat in Southern Pa. Another day of dangerous temperatures will bake our region once again with the hope for showers to come later on today. Showers and storms overnight Sunday will be light compared to what we are to see Monday.

A cold front lifting massive amounts of moisture will arrive by our back door Monday causing heavy showers and storms. A few storms could be severe with heavy rains being the prime threat before winds. Keep weather aware for possible flood watch and warnings for your area with the WDVM Wx app. A few locations could see a total of 4 inches of rain by Tuesday morn.

In general, we should expect to see around a good inch or so. However, a few areas in heavier bands of showers and storms could see up to a good two to three inches of rain with only isolated spots seeing the four-inch mark. The National Weather Service Offices in the area will decide later today if a flood watch of any type will be warranted.

After the showers and storms exit out Tuesday, we are having fun in the sun with temperatures in the 80’s with less humidity Wednesday!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Mainly cloudy skies with showers and storms becoming more likely. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds will be out of the west at 3-6 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Wednesday: Expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Thursday: Plan for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Anticipate partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Look out for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen