Heat, humidity, and storms are all in the forecast for Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! DURING THE EARLY EVENING, SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE STORMS MAY PASS THROUGH THE REGION OTHERWISE IT WILL BE A MILD AND FAIRLY QUIET NIGHT. AFTER MIDNIGHT, SOME PATCHY FOG IS POSSIBLE AS LOWS REMAIN QUITE MILD AND IN THE 60S. TUESDAY MAY START WITH PATCHY FOG AND MILD TEMPERATURES, WITH SUNSHINE BY LATE MORNING FOR MOST OF THE AREA. WITH TONS OF SUN BEING SEEN, TEMPS SHOULD SOAR WELL INTO THE 80S, AND WITH RISING HUMIDITY LEVELS, WE HAVE THE POTENTIAL FOR SCATTERED STRONG STORMS BY AFTERNOON. AS A MATTER OF FACT, THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER HAS THE ENTIRE AREA UNDER A MARGINAL RISK FOR SEEING A FEW SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS. A COLD FRONT IS THEN FORECAST TO PASS ACROSS THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION OVERNIGHT TUESDAY AND INTO WEDNESDAY. CURRENTLY, ALL FORECAST MODELS HAVE COME INTO BETTER AGREEMENT WITH THE TIMING OF THE FRONT, BRINGING IT THROUGH THE AREA EARLIER IN THE DAY, THUS LIMITING THE CHANCE FOR SEVERE STORMS. LATE WEDNESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT THE THERMOMETER WILL DROP ALONG WITH HUMIDITY LEVELS, AND DRIER AND BREEZY WEATHER CONDITIONS MAKE A RETURN AS CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS IN.

COOLER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL BE SEEN TO END THE WEEK AS AN INCREASED CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD OVERHEAD TO START THE WEEKEND, BRINGING DRY AND COOL CONDITIONS, BEFORE ANOTHER STORM IMPACTS THE AREA ON MOTHER’S DAY (SUNDAY). IT WON’T BE A WASHOUT, BUT PREPARE FOR A FEW SCATTERED SHOWERS ALONG WITH A PASSING THUNDERSTORM OR TWO ON SUNDAY.

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SOME EARLY EVENING THUNDERSHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 60-70 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PATCHY AM FOG, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY WITH PM THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOLER, AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND PLEASANT. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!