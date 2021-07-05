Heat and humidity is quickly making a return to Northern Virginia

Good Monday! Under clear to mostly clear skies overnight temperatures will be considerably warmer than past nights, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s for

many of us. Tuesday, the heat and humidity will continue to build into the region bringing the area high temperatures in the mid-upper 90s for most. When combined with high humidity, it will feel in excess of 100 degrees which is close to the threshold for Heat Advisories (105 east of the Blue Ridge, 100 to the west). With the high temperatures Tuesday afternoon, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms within the hot and humid air mass. Any storms should quickly wind down with the loss of daytime heating, giving way to mostly clear skies overnight.

Wednesday will see pretty much see a carbon copy of what we see Tuesday, so will watch to see if any heat advisories are issued. The only difference may be that areal coverage of storms may be slightly higher than Tuesday. Thursday, a cold front will head toward the area simultaneously with the remnants of Elsa moving northward through the Carolinas. There remains uncertainty regarding the exact track of Elsa, but many of the forecast models have the storm staying mainly south of the region. Regardless of Elsa’s track, temperatures will be several degrees cooler than Wednesday as showers and thunderstorms limit daytime heating. Friday will see another round of showers and thunderstorms before high pressure builds into the region to start the weekend.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the 70s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated to scattered t-storm. Highs in the 90s.

Thursday-Friday: Partly cloudy, with isolated to scattered t-storms. Highs in the 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy with scattered t-showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!