Heading toward 50 degrees, then an arctic blast arrives

Wednesday: Clouds and light snow showers early, then clearing with blustery conditions. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, High: 37 (30-40)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies with winds calming down. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, Low: 24 (20-29)

Thursday: Sunshine early with clouds returning late. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, High: 42 (37-46), Low: 32 (30-34)

Friday: Cloudy with mixed precipitation, but mainly rain is expected. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies and cold. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20’s with lows in the teens.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s and lows in the teens.

Forecast Discussion

After finally digging out from the second round of heavy snowfall, we finally caught a little more of a break yesterday. Snow showers never really did quit completely, and there is still some light snow falling this morning even, but we’ve only had a dusting of snow on the roads and sidewalks here and there. Slick conditions are still possible early this morning though, so do take a bit of caution. The next issue of sorts we’ll be dealing with today is the blustery winds on the backside of this storm. We’ll have steady winds of 20-30 mph today, gusting up to 35-40 mph at times. This will give us wind chills in the teens and 20’s despite air temperatures rising a few degrees from previous days and sunshine returning. Calmer conditions return tonight under mostly clear skies.

Thursday is looking pretty nice overall, as the warming trend continues and pushes us into the 40’s. After morning sunshine, clouds are set to quickly return with the next storm system pushing precipitation in Thursday night. This storm is likely to track closer to the Great Lakes this time around, keeping us in the warm sector. We could still see some wintry precipitation early Thursday morning when temperatures are closer to freezing, but then any leftover precipitation will switch over to mainly rain the rest of Friday. We’ll see some locations push 50 degrees to end the week, before quickly dropping back below freezing Friday night.

Much like last weekend, we’ll start out with a pretty tranquil day Saturday as the pattern sets us up for more of winter’s influence into next week. Long-range models are still picking up on high pressure setting up all the way north in Greenland and out along the west coast. In between, another storm system will churn our direction. Recent data has become a bit more spread out, and now keeps the storm a bit more south. It also looks like there is a bit less precipitation as well, so scattered rain and snow showers are likely Sunday, but nothing that will be too impactful. The bigger change will come in the form of arctic air arriving Monday into Tuesday. Latest trends with that have backed off on how cold we will get, but highs in the 20’s with lows in the teens and wind chills near or just below zero are certainly possible.

Stay warm out there and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson