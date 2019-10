Have the umbrella ready for Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! THE WEATHER STAYS QUIET TONIGHT, AS MOST AREAS START OUT MOSTLY CLEAR, BUT A COLD FRONT WILL BEGIN TO SPREAD CLOUDS ACROSS THE AREA. A SOUTHERLY WIND DIRECTION MAY EVEN BRING IN SOME PATCHY FOG IN SPOTS, THOUGH IT IS MORE LIKELY THAT WE RECEIVE MIST/DRIZZLE AFTER MIDNIGHT. OVERNIGHT LOWS, UNDER A SOUTH WIND, WILL BE MILD, WITH 50S COMMON FROM THE MOUNTAINS TO THE COAST. TUESDAY, THE MAIN WEATHER PLAYER IS A COLD FRONT APPROACHING FROM THE WEST. SOME COMPUTER MODELS DO DEPICT A WAVE OF LOW PRESSURE FORMING ON THE COLD FRONT AS IT SWINGS THROUGH THE REGION, AND WHILE THAT “WAVE” WILL HELP TO INDUCE RAIN SHOWERS, THE LIKELIHOOD OF SEEING SEVERE WEATHER IS LOOKING LOW. AT THIS TIME, I CAN’T RULE A THUNDERSTORM OUT COMPLETELY, BUT ODDS LOOK TO LOW FOR MANY TO OCCUR. OTHERWISE, THE LATE ARRIVAL OF THE FRONT AND MILD START SHOULD ALLOW MOST OF THE REGION TO SEE DAYTIME HIGHS PEAK IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 60S BY AFTERNOON, THOUGH CLOUDS WILL HELP SOME AREAS TO STAY A LITTLE COOLER. THE COLD FRONT SWEEPS THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT, WITH RAIN SHOWERS, ENDING QUICKLY AND COLDER AIR TO FOLLOW. WEDNESDAY COULD BE A BIT BREEZY, BUT IT WILL BE SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY AS WELL. HIGH TEMPS WILL ONCE AGAIN BE IN THE 60S, BUT LOWS OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY MAY REACH THE 30S… BRRRRRR!

HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD ACROSS THE AREA THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY WITH MAINLY DRY WEATHER ANTICIPATED, THOUGH A FEW CLOUDS WILL ALSO BE IN THE FORECAST, ESPECIALLY NEAR THE MASON-DIXON LINE. AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE NORMAL RANGE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR, WHICH IN THE 65-70 DEGREE RANGE. OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER ARRIVES DURING THE WEEKEND, WITH RAIN LIKELY ON SATURDAY AND INTO SUNDAY AS WELL. IF YOU HAVE ANY OUTDOOR PLANS THIS WEEKEND, YOU’LL WANT TO HAVE YOUR UMBRELLA ON STAND-BY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN/DRIZZLE AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS: 50-55. SOUTH WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

WEDNESDAY: BECOMING PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND MOSTLY DRY. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S,

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A GOOD CHANCE FOR RAIN. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!